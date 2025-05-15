Upgrades at GP practices in Pendle and the Ribble Valley will create extra clinic space to deliver more appointments for patients.

Harambee Surgery in Trawden and Clitheroe Health Centre are set to receive funding to create extra permanent clinic space within their existing buildings. This will enable more patients to be seen face-to-face, cutting waiting times and improving access to care.

Jonathan Hinder, MP for Pendle and Clitheroe, welcomed the funding which will allow more patients to be seen and easing the daily struggle to get a GP appointment.

Nationally, over 1,000 GP surgeries will receive a share of more than £102 million – the biggest investment in GP facilities for five years. These targeted improvements will boost capacity and support the wider shift of care from hospitals into community settings.

Mr Hinder said: “Many in Pendle and Clitheroe will know how frustrating it is trying to get a GP appointment – the ‘8am scramble’ has become a daily battle.

“I’ve said time and time again that we need to bring back proper family doctors who have the time and space to see people. That’s why I’m so pleased this Labour government is cracking on with fixing the basics.

“I’m delighted that both Harambee Surgery in Trawden and Clitheroe Health Centre are getting upgrade works to create more clinic space. We’ve already got 1,500 new GPs in place – but if surgeries don’t have the space to see more patients, it’s pointless.

“This investment will sort that. It’s the biggest upgrade to GP facilities in years and it means more appointments, less stress, and a service that actually works.

“We inherited a health service in a shocking state. But by making the right calls on the economy, we’re now able to put proper money into our NHS and get on with delivering for local people.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, added: “It will be a long road, but this government is putting in the work to fix our NHS and make it fit for the future.

“These are simple fixes for our GP surgeries but for too long they were left to ruin, allowing waiting lists to build and stopping doctors treating more patients.”