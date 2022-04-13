Emergency services were called to Talbot Street at 5-54pm yesterday to reports a building was on fire and the blaze had spread to a nearby house.

The residents of that property were evacuated.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected arson in Talbot Street, Burnley.

Significant damage was caused to the residential property and the warehouse, but nobody was injured.

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by police and the fire service. It is being treated as suspected arson at this stage.

Two boys, aged 13 and both from Burnley, have been arrested on suspicion of Criminal Damage - Arson Endangering Life. They remain in custody at this time.

DS Dave Bowler, of Burnley CID, said: “We are taking this incident extremely seriously. This fire could have easily resulted in somebody being injured or even killed.

“While we are at the early stages of our investigation, we are currently treating it as suspected arson. Although we have made two arrests our investigation is very much ongoing and we would ask anyone who saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area yesterday afternoon to contact police. I would also ask anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage which would assist our enquiries to contact police as soon as possible.”