Six fire engines at scene of blaze close to Burnley town centre
Firefighters are battling a blaze at a commercial building near to Burnley town centre.
By John Deehan
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 7:33 pm
Six fire engines from Burnley, Nelson, Bacup, Rawtenstall, and Colne, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn and the air support unit, were called to the premises in Talbot Street at 5-45pm.
Ormerod Road has been shut by police as firefighters continue to bring the fire under control using five jets.
Residents are being asked to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid any smoke.