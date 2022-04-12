Six fire engines at scene of blaze close to Burnley town centre

Six fire engines from Burnley, Nelson, Bacup, Rawtenstall, and Colne, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn and the air support unit, were called to the premises in Talbot Street at 5-45pm.

Ormerod Road has been shut by police as firefighters continue to bring the fire under control using five jets.

Ormerod Road has been closed while fire crew tackle the blaze in Talbot Street, Burnley.