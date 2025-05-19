Police have stepped up patrols in and around Nelson Golf Club after several women complained of a man following them while making lewd comments.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We reported last week that the man had made a number of women uncomfortable with his behaviour on the surrounds of the golf course, which police are now investigating.

Police are now asking the public to keep them informed of any future incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “On April 30th we received a report of harassment. It was reported that while walking at Nelson Golf Club the victim was approached by a man who made comments towards her which she believed were inappropriate. The victim also reported seeing the same man behaving strangely towards her on a separate occasion.

Police have stepped up patrols at Nelson Golf Club

“He is described as speaking with an eastern European accent and wearing a Represent tracksuit. Enquiries have been made to identify and speak to the man, however they have been unsuccessful at this time. However, our neighbourhood policing team officers are continuing to conduct patrols in the area.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log 746 of 30th April 2025.”