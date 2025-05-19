Police step up patrols at Nelson Golf Club after complaints of harassment

By Dominic Collis
Published 19th May 2025, 13:33 BST
Police have stepped up patrols in and around Nelson Golf Club after several women complained of a man following them while making lewd comments.

We reported last week that the man had made a number of women uncomfortable with his behaviour on the surrounds of the golf course, which police are now investigating.

Police are now asking the public to keep them informed of any future incidents.

A police spokesman said: “On April 30th we received a report of harassment. It was reported that while walking at Nelson Golf Club the victim was approached by a man who made comments towards her which she believed were inappropriate. The victim also reported seeing the same man behaving strangely towards her on a separate occasion.

Police have stepped up patrols at Nelson Golf Clubplaceholder image
Police have stepped up patrols at Nelson Golf Club
placeholder image
“He is described as speaking with an eastern European accent and wearing a Represent tracksuit. Enquiries have been made to identify and speak to the man, however they have been unsuccessful at this time. However, our neighbourhood policing team officers are continuing to conduct patrols in the area.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log 746 of 30th April 2025.”

