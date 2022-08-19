Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are keen to identify him in connection to an attempted robbery at Aldi on Active Way in Burnley last month where store workers were threatened with a sharp object.

CCTV images of the suspects were released and, after an appeal, Aron Cadwell (44) of Thurston Street, Burnley has been arrested and charged with theft from a shop.

He has been released on bail to appear at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 30th.