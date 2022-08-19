News you can trust since 1877
Police issue fresh appeal to identify robbery suspect at Burnley supermarket where duo threatened to stab store workers

Do you know this man?

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:22 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:22 am

Police are keen to identify him in connection to an attempted robbery at Aldi on Active Way in Burnley last month where store workers were threatened with a sharp object.

CCTV images of the suspects were released and, after an appeal, Aron Cadwell (44) of Thurston Street, Burnley has been arrested and charged with theft from a shop.

He has been released on bail to appear at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 30th.

Anyone who thinks they can identify the man in this CCTV is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the log number 1558 of 16th July or email [email protected]