Suspected robber threatens to stab Burnley supermarket workers after he is challenged in car park

Do you recognise the two men in these CCTV images?

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 12th August 2022, 12:30 pm
Police would like to speak to them in connection to an attempted robbery at Aldi supermarket on Active way in Burnley where staff where threatened with being stabbed by one of them.

Officers were called to the store just before 10pmon Saturday, July 16th, after staff alerted them that two men had entered the shop and filled a plastic bag with a large amount of stock before leaving.

After being challenged on the car park, one of the suspects has pulled out a sharp object and threatened to stab staff members.

Anyone with information is asked to ring 101, quoting the log number 1558 of the 16th July or email [email protected]

