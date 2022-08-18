Court sentences man to 27 months behind bars for drugs offences after police raid at his Clitheroe home
A man has been sent to prison for 27 months for offences of possession with intent to supply cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of MDMA.
On Friday, June 5th, 2020, officers from the Pendle Task Force executed a warrant at an address on Whipp Avenue, Clitheroe, and, as a result, a quantity of Class B drugs were seized.
Kevin Wells of Whipp Avenue was subsequently arrested and released under investigation. An inquiry found that Wells was involved in the supply of Class A drugs.
A spokesman for Ribble Valley police said: “Drug dealing will not be tolerated within our local communities and we will robustly target those people who are involved in the supply of drugs.If you have any concerns or information about drug dealing within your local area please contact your local neighbourhood policing team or alternatively call anonymously crime stopper on 0800 555 111.