Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, June 5th, 2020, officers from the Pendle Task Force executed a warrant at an address on Whipp Avenue, Clitheroe, and, as a result, a quantity of Class B drugs were seized.

Kevin Wells of Whipp Avenue was subsequently arrested and released under investigation. An inquiry found that Wells was involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

Kevin Wells has been sent to prison for 27 months for offences of possession with intent to supply cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of MDMA.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...