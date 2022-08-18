Two arrests made after Burnley pensioner (83) dies following collision in Reedley

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Greenhead Lane just before 2-45pm on August 6 after a crash involving a grey Vauxhall Mokka, a white BMW 135i and a cyclist.

The Vauxhall driver – an 83-year-old man from Burnley – suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He died earlier today.

Police are still appealing for information after the collision in Reedley

The cyclist suffered leg and chest injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery. The BMW occupants fled the scene.

Following enquiries, officers yesterday arrested a 31-year-old man from Burnley on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, disqualified driving, burglary. He was also wanted on recall to prison.

A 34-year-old man, also from Burnley, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have both been released under investigation.

Officers are continuing to appeal to anybody who saw the collision, has information about it, or who saw two men crossing the M65 motorway at the Greenhead Lane bridge around five minutes after it happened.

Anyone with information can ring 101, quoting log 866 of August 6th.

Information can also be reported confidentially via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.