One casualty taken to hospital after firefighters free them from car after road accident in Pendle
One person had to be released from their car by firefighters after a road accident this morning.
By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:06 pm
Updated
The casualty was treated with oxygen therapy before being taken to hospital by ambulance after the collision in Skipton Old Road, Foulridge at 10-39am.
Two fire engines from Colne attended the incident and were at the scene for just under an hour.