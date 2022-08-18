News you can trust since 1877
One casualty taken to hospital after firefighters free them from car after road accident in Pendle

One person had to be released from their car by firefighters after a road accident this morning.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:06 pm
The casualty was treated with oxygen therapy before being taken to hospital by ambulance after the collision in Skipton Old Road, Foulridge at 10-39am.

Two fire engines from Colne attended the incident and were at the scene for just under an hour.

