Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The police have charged a man following the full-time pitch invasion that took place after Burnley Football Club’s promotion-clinching victory against Sheffield United.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident saw thousands of Clarets fans race onto the field of play, mostly from the Cricket Field Stand, after BFC beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Easter Monday.

Among them was Sean Lloyd (33) of Station Road in Keighley, who has been charged with failing to comply with a football banning order and going on the playing area at a football match. Lloyd has been bailed to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Friday, May 16th.

The club has also given him a stadium ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley fans celebrate inside Turf Moor as the Clarets are promoted back to the Premier League following the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

In a statement issued last Friday, a club spokesperson also said it has “identified a male who was on the pitch with a flare and detained by a steward and the individual who posted a video on social media of himself running past opposition manager Chris Wilder and swearing at him.

"Both individuals have been passed on to the police and will be issued with stadium bans."

The police have confirmed that the contents of the statement are correct.

In its statement, the club also warned fans against repeating the incident when Burnley takes on Millwall on Saturday, saying that the Easter Monday pitch invasion resulted in costly damage to LED boards, as well as an FA investigation. As part of this probe, the club is scouring CCTV and warns that anybody identified as entering the field of play will be subject to a stadium ban. It also plans to contact all supporters located in the stands with access to the pitch, and will issue an appeal for any information or evidence relating the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Alan Pace said: “As a club, we are hugely grateful for the incredible support we receive. The atmosphere created at Turf Moor at [Easter] Monday’s game was fantastic, it played a vital role in what made the game and celebrations so memorable.

“However, alongside the FA investigation, we are also looking into what happened at the final whistle and we are taking our own course as needed to make sure that the individuals involved face the appropriate sanctions. I want to make this clear: this includes identifying the fans who committed the damage to recover all costs incurred directly from them.

“Ahead of the game against Millwall, we want to reiterate for the safety of everybody, that the pitch is for players, managers and officials, and the stands for supporters to support the team. We do not want the actions of the minority to spoil the game for all.”

The Millwall fixture will see enhanced police and stewarding presence to ensure the safety and security of players, officials and all supporters who will be attending the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club spokesperson added: “We look forward to coming together for our last game of the season against Millwall and we encourage supporters to stay and celebrate a lap of honour with the players after the final whistle. We urge supporters to please respect the players and show your continued support from the stands.”