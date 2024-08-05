Police arrest five people after attack on Barclays Bank in St James Street in Burnley
Two men and three women were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a building after police were called to the bank in St James Street at 2-09am this morning to a report of criminal damage.
Officers attended and found that windows at the bank had been smashed and red paint sprayed on the building. At around 2.15am a car was stopped by officers on Huffling Lane, Burnley. The five are currently in custody.
In the past couple of months, around 30 branches of Barclays across the country have been targeted by protest group Palestine Action. It has said the protests were carried out to "demand the bank divests from Israel's weapons trade and fossil fuels.”
Palestine Action has today claimed responsibility for vandalising the bank.