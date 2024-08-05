Five arrests have been made in connection to the attack on Barclays bank in Burnley town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men and three women were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a building after police were called to the bank in St James Street at 2-09am this morning to a report of criminal damage.

Officers attended and found that windows at the bank had been smashed and red paint sprayed on the building. At around 2.15am a car was stopped by officers on Huffling Lane, Burnley. The five are currently in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five arrests have been made in connection to the attack on Barclays bank in Burnley town centre.

In the past couple of months, around 30 branches of Barclays across the country have been targeted by protest group Palestine Action. It has said the protests were carried out to "demand the bank divests from Israel's weapons trade and fossil fuels.”

Palestine Action has today claimed responsibility for vandalising the bank.