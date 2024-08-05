Protestors vandalise Barclays bank in St James Street in Burnley with red paint and windows smashed in targeted attack

By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:15 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 11:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Burnley town centre branch of Barclays bank was targeted by vandals last night who spattered the building in red paint and smashed several windows and doors.

In the past couple of months, around 30 branches of Barclays across the country have been targeted by protest group Palestine Action. It has said the protests were carried out to "demand the bank divests from Israel's weapons trade and fossil fuels.”

Read More
100 jobs created at new state-of-the-art Padiham care home

A spokesperson for Barclays said: “The safety of our customers, colleagues and local community is our priority and we would ask that those expressing their views stop short of criminal damage to our facilities, which puts people’s safety at risk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Barclays Bank on St James's Street, Burnley has been vandalised overnight. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardBarclays Bank on St James's Street, Burnley has been vandalised overnight. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Barclays Bank on St James's Street, Burnley has been vandalised overnight. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We provide vital financial services to US, UK and European public companies that supply defence products to NATO and its allies. Barclays does not directly invest in these companies.​ The defence sector is fundamental to our national security and the UK government has been clear that supporting defence companies is compatible with ESG considerations. Decisions on the implementation of arms embargos to other nations are the job of respective elected governments.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice