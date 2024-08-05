A new care home in Padiham is bringing 100 jobs to the area.

Exemplar Health Care, which provides nursing care for adults living with complex needs, is now recruiting for administrators, domestic assistants, catering assistants, and other care and support roles at Wytham Lodge.

Construction began in May 2023 and is expected to be completed by December 2024. The home in Wytham Street has 34 large bedrooms, each with an en-suite, across three units, and will feature communal dining and living spaces, an activities hub, sensory bathrooms, a therapy room and a large accessible garden.

Once open, Wytham Lodge will support adults living with complex and high acuity needs arising from complex mental health conditions, dementia, neuro-disabilities and physical disabilities. This will offer the opportunity of long-term community care for adults who would otherwise have a pro-longed stay in hospital or other inappropriate settings.

Lindsay Holcroft, Commissioning Manager at Exemplar Health Care, said: “We’re really excited to open Wytham Lodge care home this winter and bring a state-of-art healthcare service to Lancashire. To assist us in providing the best care possible, we’re searching for 100 new colleagues that will form the new launch team.

“Those who are compassionate and share Exemplar Health Care’s core values of being responsive to the needs of the people we support, having integrity in everything we do, working well in a team, and having fun should apply to join our team.

“This presents an excellent opportunity for those looking to change careers, as everyone will receive tailored training and support starting with a comprehensive introduction program and continuing via our new Exemplar Health Care Academy and Leadership Pathways.

"Those in our local community who require additional support to live well and fully enjoy each day can greatly benefit from your work in the care industry. We know first-hand what a wonderfully fulfilling job it can be!”

New team members will have access to Exemplar Health Care’s recently launched Leadership Pathways – a major investment equipping aspiring and experienced leaders with the skills to excel in their roles and advance their careers. The Pathways include the new Aspire Leadership Programme.

Full details on all the available jobs and how to apply can be found at https://www.exemplarhc.com/careers

Keep up to date with the progress of Wytham Lodge on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WythamLodgeEHC