Palestine Action claims responsibility for vandalising Barclays bank in St James Street in Burnley town centre
The St James Street branch of the bank was covered with red paint and several windows and doors smashed in the attack.
In a statement released to the media today, a spokesman for Palestine Action said: “Several activists from Palestine Action targeted a Barclays branch in Burnley, over the bank’s shareholdings in Israel's biggest weapons producer, Elbit Systems.
“The group smashed windows and covered the premises in red paint, symbolising the bank's complicity in the Gaza genocide.”
The pro Palestinian protest network, that uses direct action tactics to get is message across, has repeatedly targeted Barclays and hit 20 branches in the UK in one night in June.