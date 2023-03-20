News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal for witnesses after two youths attacked in unprovoked assault in Colne Road Burnley

Police are appealing for witnesses after two youths were attacked in an unprovoked assault.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:52 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:52 GMT

The incident happened on Monday, February 13th, at around 6-15pm on Colne Road near to Sweet Dreams and Paradise Club.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25 to 30 years old and 5’10 to 6’0 of medium build with brown hair. He was wearing a blue body warmer with black hoodie with reflective strips on.

Police have launched an appeal to find the culprit who assaulted two youths in Colne Road in Burnley
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 4279. Log reference LC-20230214-0661.