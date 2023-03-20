News you can trust since 1877
24 images of Burnley fans inside and outside the Etihad for FA Cup quarter-final vs Manchester City

Burnley fans arrived at the Etihad Stadium in their thousands as the Clarets embarked on their first FA Cup quarter-final in two decades.

By Dan Black
Published 20th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

A following of 7,802 took over the South Stand and created a party atmosphere at the home of the defending Premier League champions, despite witnessing their side get hit for six on boss Vincent Kompany's return to his old stomping ground.

Free-scoring striker Erling Haaland scored his second hat-trick in four days, and his sixth of the season in all competitions, to put the favourites well on their way to another Wembley semi-final in the competition.

World Cup and Copa America winner Julian Alvarez also added a brace for Pep Guardiola’s men while substitute Cole Palmer completed the rout against the Championship leaders.

Were you photographed at the game?

Burnley fans take their seats for the match

1. 1

Burnley fans take their seats for the match Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Burnley fans take their seats for the match

2. 2

Burnley fans take their seats for the match Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Burnley fans take their seats for the match

3. 3

Burnley fans take their seats for the match Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Burnley fans take their seats for the match

4. 4

Burnley fans take their seats for the match Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

