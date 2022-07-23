Police officers issued 72 tickets and recorded 84 offences in the operation, including no seat belts, illegal number plates, using a mobile device at the wheel, tyre tread and window tint offences.

A spokesman for the Pendle neighbourhood policing team said: "Sadly again officers were not afforded much of a break as they had to deal with so many offences.

"Unfortunately, as the figures show, we are not winning the battle to make our roads safer so we will continue to target these area as requested by you, the public.

"Still we see drivers not wearing seat belts, using mobile phones while driving, speeding, displaying ‘show plates’ rather then correct number plates and windows that have been tinted incorrectly not allowing the correct light through.

"We receive comments like 'you must be pleased with all the money you are making.'

" Clearly we don’t collect nor take any of the money personally that the tickets generate, but it would be good if no tickets were issued, no money was generated and all road users were safe, that would be a good day.

"Please remember you, the road users/drivers, have the power so if you are driving legally, sensibility you are far less likely to be stopped.!