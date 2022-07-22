Lancashire Police Neighbourhood Policing Team teamed up with the supported development unit and Driver Vehicle Standards Agency yesterday in Burnley Road, Padiham.
Officers stopped over 30 cars and the DVSA issued 11 prohibition notices.
Offences committed included: tyres with cords showing, broken suspension and corrosion, doors not shutting properly, bald tyres, faulty brakes, damaged drive shafts and fuel tanks.
Two drivers were also warned regarding seatbelt offences.