Police have arrested a man following an explosion at a house in Burnley over the weekend.

As reported in the Burnley Express, fire crews were called to Brunswick Street, Burnley Wood, at 1-45pm on Saturday to reports of an explosion.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to help rescue one person from the property.

Police officers also attended and found the downstairs of the property had suffered significant damage but no ongoing risk to the public.

A man was treated for minor burn injuries at the scene, and has since been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug and criminal damage to a dwelling and remains in custody.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to identify another person who also has suspected minor burn injuries, but who had left the scene prior to police arrival.

“A small number of residents had to be evacuated as a precaution. A joint investigation has been launched with colleagues from the fire service to establish the cause of the explosion.”

Anyone with information which could assist police enquiries is asked to email or call 101. Quote log 736 of 14th September 2024.

Two fire engines from Burnley and the Urban Search and Rescue Team from Bamber Bridge and Chorley were called to the explosion.