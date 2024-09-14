One person rescued by Lancashire Fire and Rescue from house in Brunswick Street, Burnley, after explosion

By Dominic Collis
Published 14th Sep 2024, 17:20 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2024, 17:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two fire engines from Burnley and the Urban Search and Rescue Team from Bamber Bridge and Chorley were called to an explosion at a house in Burnley today.

The incident happened around 1-45pm in Brunswick Street.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel, and they rescued one person from the property. A joint police and fire investigation is underway.

Related topics:BurnleyChorley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice