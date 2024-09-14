One person rescued by Lancashire Fire and Rescue from house in Brunswick Street, Burnley, after explosion
Two fire engines from Burnley and the Urban Search and Rescue Team from Bamber Bridge and Chorley were called to an explosion at a house in Burnley today.
The incident happened around 1-45pm in Brunswick Street.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel, and they rescued one person from the property. A joint police and fire investigation is underway.
