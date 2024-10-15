Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town centre wardens could soon have the power to seize alcohol from people drinking antisocially in the streets and fine them.

Currently, only police or specific council officers can do this under Burnley Council's Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

The wardens work seven days a week until 6pm. Their role is to challenge and report individuals and groups causing a nuisance in the town centre to the police.

But now the police and borough council are reviewing their powers so that the wardens can help enforce the ban on antisocial drinking.

Several businesses say Burnley town centre is being plagued by antisocial behaviour. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Laura Diffey, Burnley BID manager, hopes the changes will come into play early next year.

"The plan is for wardens to have devolved powers...to remove alcohol and give people a fine.

"They want to help enforce it. They're local guys. They want the town centre and BID warden scheme to do well."

Burnley BID and the borough council introduced uniformed wardens to the town centre at the end of last month to deter people from committing ASB.

It followed a successful eight-week trial aimed at tackling shoplifting, antisocial drinking, and unruly behaviour by young people.

Laura says the trial made a "massive difference", with businesses providing "positive feedback" and reporting that it made them feel safer.

The wardens patrol the entire town centre and have access to a radio system to report concerns to the police.

The trial delivered 480 hours of support from BID wardens and issued more than 40 radios to town centre businesses.

Laura believes the wardens will help plug the gaps in police visibility and can act as a deterrent - but not just because of their presence. They are local people who can build relationships with shoppers, business owners, and prolific ASB offenders, she added, allowing them to command respect from youths and diffuse situations that might escalate if dealt with inappropriately.

"They do know who the prolific offenders are. They spot them straight away and tell them to go on their way. If they breach [the order], they'll tell the police."

She urges businesses and shoppers to report incidents to the police to encourage the force to invest more resources in the town centre.

The current warden scheme is due to end in March but Laura hopes to extend it for five years if she is re-elected.