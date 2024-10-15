Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Burnley Express film will feature in a special Documentaries Weekend on Shots! TV.

Damp Proof: The Cavity-Wall Insulation Scandal is among a series of films airing from 8am to midnight on Saturday and Sunday on Freeview channel 262 and Freely 565. It is also available to watch now here.

The Burnley Express teamed up with Shots! to expose the financial and emotional impact of failed insulation under a government green scheme on homeowners locally and nationwide.

Thousands of vulnerable people have been plunged into debt after signing up for supposed "no-win, no-fee" compensation claims with legal firm SSB Law, which collapsed in January. The claims were over cavity wall insulation (CWI) that failed in their homes, causing mould and damp.

Our documentary, Damp Proof: The Cavity Wall Insulation Scandal, reveals how botched CWI has left homeowners in crushing debt following the collapse of legal firm, SSB Law.

Many are now terrified of the bailiffs or being made homeless after receiving a demand for money or charges on their property. They must also pay tens of thousands to remove the botched energy-efficiency measure.

In our exclusive film, we find out why the insulation failed, what went wrong with the compensation claims and the devastating toll it has taken on the victims. The film also follows the SSB Law Victims Group to Parliament as it appeals for the Government’s help to restore the damaged properties to their original condition.

