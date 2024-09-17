Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley Council has teamed up with the Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) to enhance safety and security for shoppers by employing wardens for the town centre.

The announcement comes after a successful trial that was welcomed by town centre businesses. The extension of the service will mean uniformed wardens will return to the town centre seven days a week.

They will challenge and report on individuals and groups acting in a persistently anti-social manner. If the project proves succcesful, consideration will be given to continuing it into future years.

Burnley Council’s Executive member for Community and Environmental Services, Coun. Howard Baker said: “Our partnership with the BID on this initiative will provide a visible and reassuring presence in the town centre. This will build on the recent increase in uniformed policing by Lancashire Constabulary in recent weeks.

“We have an excellent range of businesses, retail and leisure offers operating in the town centre who have invested in recent years. We want residents and visitors to come to the town centre knowing that they don’t have to be concerned about anti-social behaviour as it won’t be tolerated here.”

There are different ways to report feeling unsafe in Burnley town centre:

Speaks to someone in a uniform.

Use the quick and easy StreetSafe national police online service to report instances where you feel unsafe due to someone following or verbally abusing you. StreetSafe is not for reporting crimes. StreetSafe (streetsafetool.com)

You can also call 101 or 999 in an emergency. Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.