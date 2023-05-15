A 36-year-old and a 25-year-old, both from Barrowford, and a 25-year-old from Blackburn arrested on suspicion of violent disorder over the weekend have been released on conditional bail.

And Shezad Sikander (34) of Burnley Road, Briercliffe, and Hassan Saqib (27) of Blackburn, were charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine. Saqib was also charged with acquiring/using/possessing criminal property. Both men were remanded into custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Saturday.

DCI Tom Edmondson, of East Division, said: “We have now made 11 arrests in relation to this ongoing investigation and I want to make it clear that this disruptive activity will continue. If you are engaging in violent or illegal activity in Pendle then expect a knock at the door.

Police carried out stop and searches following reports of people carrying weapons in Nelson.

“I hope this pro-active approach will encourage the public to report any illegal or suspicious activity taking place in their area to us, confident that we will take the appropriate action.”

Police were called to reports of a man in his 30s with a serious head injury in Manchester Road at 10pm on Tuesday. The assault is believed to have happened in Every Street.

A BMW X5 – thought to have been in pursuit with another vehicle – then collided with a house in Manchester Road at the junction with Lomeshaye Road at at 2-30am. A man in his 30s was seriously injured.

Six men arrested on suspicion on violent disorder have been released on conditional bail.