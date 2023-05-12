MP Antony Higginbotham branded practices like ear cropping – to surgically alter a dog’s ears for non-medical purposes – “abhorrent”.

The painful procedure, also known as “docking”, is banned in the UK unless performed by vets for medical reasons, as it can be detrimental to an animal's health and welfare. But dogs with cropped ears can be legally imported from abroad.

The Conservative politician said he supports a new Kept Animals Bill going through Parliament that will ban people from transporting mutilated dogs into Britain.

Sonny, a three-year-old American XL Bully, who has had his ears painfully cropped.

“The practice of cropping dogs' ears for a non-medical purpose is abhorrent and has rightly been banned in the UK for 15 years. Anyone convicted of such an offence rightly faces jail time, alongside an unlimited fine. The new Kept Animals Bill, which is going through Parliament, also includes measures to protect the welfare of pets by introducing restrictions to crack down on low welfare movements of pets into Great Britain.

“These powers will allow us to prioritise the welfare of dogs by prohibiting the importation and non-commercial movement of dogs that have been subject to low welfare practices, such as ear cropping or tail docking. We need to bring imported dogs in line with the UK’s domestic legislation on these practices, and that is why I’ve supported the new bill at every stage of its progress through the House of Commons.”

The new law responds to a trend for larger dog breeds like American XL Bullies with their ears cut off to make them look tough.

Sonny has had his ears docked right down during an illegal procedure, causing him severe pain.

Charities like Pendle Dogs also say people abandon their pets in droves due to overbreeding and behavioural problems caused by a lack of training and socialisation as puppies.

The animal rescue believes banning the importation of dogs with docked ears will help disempower rogue breeders who put profit before animal welfare.

MP Higginbotham said: “We’ve all heard the saying that dogs are for life, not just for Christmas. And I fully subscribe to this. As a dog lover, it’s heart-breaking to see any dog abandoned, and I’ll always work with the council who has responsibility in this area.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham backs a new law to ban dogs with cropped ears being imported into the UK.

“Anyone in the business of breeding and selling dogs and/or who breeds three or more litters in a 12-month period needs to have a valid licence from the local authority.

“Plus, the code of practice for the welfare of dogs provides guidance to owners about responsibly handling dogs to prevent attacks or chasing. It sets out how dogs need to be trained to be able to positively react to different environments.

“But it is important that the police and the courts are able to employ a range of measures to limit the risks to public safety. Community Protection Notices (CPNs) can be served by our local police and council to dog owners whose dogs are behaving aggressively. This can require them to take appropriate action to prevent a reoccurrence which, if not done, can lead to breaching a CPN, which is a criminal offence carrying a financial penalty.”