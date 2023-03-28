The American XL Bully cross was rescued by animal sanctuary Pendle Dogs last fortnight after undergoing the “barbaric” backstreet procedure known as ear cropping or docking. It is illegal in the UK.

Three-year-old Sonny has suffered severe pain - with his ears left in an “absolutely horrific” state - having likely endured the operation without anaesthetic.

The charity says breeders often disfigure American XL Bullies to turn them into “fashion accessories” that look tough and threatening next to their owner.

Sonny, a three-year-old American XL Bully, who has had his ears painfully cropped.

Paula Knowles, manager of Pendle Dogs, said: “It is barbaric. Sonny’s ears are absolutely horrific. They have been hacked off. There is no way a vet has touched them.

“His poor, massacred ears tell us he's already been through evil hands.

"He’s going to the vet on Thursday. He’s had a lot of pain, and we’re not messing with them.

Sonny has had his ears cropped right down during an illegal ear cropping procedure, causing him severe pain.

“Breeders get Bullies and take all their ears off. They mutilate them to make fashion accessories. There is nothing left on Sonny but stitch marks.”

Here is the Bully cross’ heart-breaking story and everything you need to know about ear docking:

What is dog ear cropping?

Ear cropping (or docking) is an unnecessary surgical procedure to remove or alter a dog's ears, according to the RSPCA. It has no benefits for the dog and can cause permanent damage.

Sonny is now in the care of Pendle Dogs until he is ready to go to a forever home.

The practice is illegal in the UK under Section 5 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

However, it is still legal in other parts of the world, such as the USA and Russia. The charity fears more and more dogs are being sent abroad for cropping or being purchased and imported from overseas following the painful procedure.

It is legal to import a dog with cropped ears from another country.

What happened to Sonny?

Sonny was stolen and dumped before being trapped and saved by Greater Manchester Lost Dog Search & Rescue Capture Team CIC.

The Greater Manchester charity and Pendle Dogs are helping him to recover and find his forever home.

Sonny is not yet available for adoption while he heals but will require a dog-free foster or forever home once fully assessed and on the mend.

What does Pendle Dogs say about ear cropping?

The charity calls for the law to come down harder on backstreet ear docking. It also believes owning and importing a dog with cropped ears should be illegal.

Paula said: "We’re seeing more and more [procedures] being done in this country, like with Sonny. It wasn’t done when he was a puppy. He’s definitely been bred and had his ears cropped in this country. How are they doing this with no anaesthetic?

"It needs chasing up [by the authorities]. These procedures are being done all over. There are so many like this. It’s alright saying it’s illegal, but no one seems to be chasing [the culprits] down. Nothing gets done about it.

"I think the shame aspect has come out, and people know [ear docking is] barbaric and shouldn’t be done.”

Paula believes breeders and owners should have certificates to prove a dog in their care had their ears cropped abroad. She also thinks a pet's chip should mark this certification.