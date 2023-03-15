Ghost, a "stunning" American XL Bully, was “passed from pillar to post", living in eight or nine homes within half a year.

The dog, now 17-month-old, was also abandoned in a stray dog pound and "emaciated" and "alone" when animal sanctuary Pendle Dogs rescued him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula Knowles, manager of Pendle Dogs, said: "Ghost's story is a sad one.

Ghost, an abandoned American XL Bully rescued by charity Pendle Dogs.

"He has been in all these homes from 11 to 16-months-old, passed from pillar to post, and even thrown in a canal. It would affect many dogs, but luckily he is sweet and lovely."

Here is everything you need to know about Ghost's story:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is an American XL Bully?

The American XL Bully, also known as a Bully Pit or an American Bully Pit, is a modern breed. It is huge, powerful, and bred to look like armoured tanks.

People began to overbreed the American XL Bully in 2020, says Pendle Dogs.

It comes from the American Pit Bull Terrier - banned in the UK under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 - or American Staffordshire Terrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened to Ghost?

Emails and comments "inundated" Pendle Dogs when it posted about him on its website, with people ringing in instantly to tell his story.

American XL Bullies like Ghost require homes that can provide a lot of exercise and structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The messages were from people claiming to be previous owners and describe the abuse that Ghost has suffered.

The dog was born in Manchester after being bred by a well-known Bully breeder, and found months later with his litter in a Burnley allotment.

Before reaching the animal sanctuary, Ghost was thrown in a canal and passed between multiple owners.

Dumped again, he was found emaciated and alone and taken to the stray dog kennels, where he was left unclaimed. Pendle Dogs took him in, with Paula saying he was so thin that she thought he was a different breed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How has the abuse and neglect impacted Ghost?

Most dogs would have issues due to trauma, but Ghost has a "wonderful, friendly nature - all he wants to do is please," says Paula.

He is friendly with other dogs but needs a home to himself until he feels safe and secure again.

He can live with children over 10 and has previously lived with cats but cannot be left alone for long until the charity knows how he copes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How has Pendle Dogs helped Ghost?

Paula and fellow charity founder Sharon Ashley have spent the past few weeks rehabilitating and assessing Ghost, including with children, who he "loves".

The "beautiful" dog has now filled out and changed shape thanks to regular meals.

He is not deaf, as the charity first suspected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad