Police arrest five more men for violence and drug dealing offences in Nelson

A 26-year-old from Nelson, a 29-year-old from Brierfield, and a 19-year-old from Blackburn are in police custody on suspicion of violent disorder. A 27-year-old and a 32-year-old, both from Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply.

The latest developments are part of an investigation into two serious assaults in the town earlier this week.

Det Supt Nick Connaughton, of East Division, said: “We have now made a number of arrests in relation to this investigation and I want to make it clear that this disruptive activity will continue. If you are engaging in violent or illegal activity in Pendle then expect a knock at the door.

Police carried out stop and searches following reports of people carrying weapons in Nelson.

“I hope this pro-active approach will encourage the public to report any illegal or suspicious activity taking place in their area to us, confident that we will take the appropriate action.”

Police were called to reports of a man in his 30s with a serious head injury in Manchester Road at 10pm on Tuesday. The assault is believed to have happened in Every Street.

A BMW X5 – thought to have been in pursuit with another vehicle – then collided with a house in Manchester Road at the junction with Lomeshaye Road at at 2-30am. A man in his 30s was seriously injured.

Three men arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of violent disorder have now been released on conditional bail.

The above incidents are being treated as linked.