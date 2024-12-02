Eight-year-old boy signs ‘My Promises’ agreement and apologises for anti-social behaviour in Burnley
The behaviour in the Hargher Park, Harold Street and Scott Park areas has seen police increase foot patrols.
A police spokesman said: “We have identified an eight-year-old as being responsible and an apology has been made to the person affected by the behaviour. In company with their parents, the eight-year-old has signed a ‘My Promises’ agreement where they have agreed to improve their behaviour.
“We’ve also identified three further children as being involved on the edges of the ASB who have received Youth Referral forms which will flag their behaviour on police systems and trigger a referral process with our partners to address their behaviour in the future.
“We hope this nips the issue in the bud and we will continue to work with the community to keep tackling the concerns ongoing in Hargher Park.
“We take ASB seriously and are responding to it as part of Operation Centurion.”