Eight-year-old boy signs ‘My Promises’ agreement and apologises for anti-social behaviour in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have ordered an eight-year-old boy to apologise to the person affected by his anti-social behaviour.

The behaviour in the Hargher Park, Harold Street and Scott Park areas has seen police increase foot patrols.

A police spokesman said: “We have identified an eight-year-old as being responsible and an apology has been made to the person affected by the behaviour. In company with their parents, the eight-year-old has signed a ‘My Promises’ agreement where they have agreed to improve their behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve also identified three further children as being involved on the edges of the ASB who have received Youth Referral forms which will flag their behaviour on police systems and trigger a referral process with our partners to address their behaviour in the future.

A boy (8) has signed a My Promises agreement with Burnley Police over his anti-social behaviourA boy (8) has signed a My Promises agreement with Burnley Police over his anti-social behaviour
A boy (8) has signed a My Promises agreement with Burnley Police over his anti-social behaviour
Read More
Christmas bus times for Burnley and Pendle bus services

“We hope this nips the issue in the bud and we will continue to work with the community to keep tackling the concerns ongoing in Hargher Park.

“We take ASB seriously and are responding to it as part of Operation Centurion.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice