The Burnley Bus Company has released details of its Christmas timetables as shoppers prepare to take advantage of a £2 fare cap.

Fares have been capped at £2 until March 2025, while concessionary travel passes will be available to use as normal, with free travel after 9030am Monday to Friday, and anytime at weekends and bank holidays.

The Burnley Bus Company general manager Tony Fiocca said: “We all know how much of a challenge driving and parking can be at this time of year, with traffic queues, roadworks and congested car parks – and anything that avoids stress and saves money has to be a good idea.”

Monday, December 23rd – Saturday service, except route 9 which will operate its normal weekday timetable. Extra buses will run on Mainline M5 from Burnley at 5am, serving Silentnight, and 6-02am from Barnoldswick to Colne. On Witchway X43, an extra journey at 7-04am from Rawtenstall to Burnley; the 10-37pm from Burnley will finish at Rawtenstall and the 11-37pm, 12 midnight, 1-20am and 2-20am journeys will not operate. In Burnley, journeys on Mainline and Hotline after 8pm will serve St James’ Street and not The Mechanics

· Christmas Eve – As December 23rd, but with last buses around 7pm. Last buses: Route 1, 7-30pm from Burnley, 7-42pm from Stoops; Route 2, 6-30pm from Burnley, 7-20pm from Colne; Route 3, 7pm from Burnley, 7-09pm from Pike Hill; Route 5, 7-30pm from Harle Syke, 7-35pm from Rosegrove; Red Express X41, 5-35pm Accrington to Manchester, 7-10pm Manchester to Accrington; Witchway X43, 6pm Burnley to Manchester, 7-30pm Manchester to Burnley, plus 6-35pm and 7-35pm Burnley to Rawtenstall; Mainline M1, 6-12pm Burnley to Accrington, 6-38pm Burnley to Hapton, 7-11pm Accrington to Burnley; Mainline M2, 6-53pm Clitheroe to Burnley, 7-08pm Burnley to Clitheroe, 7-38pm Burnley to Padiham; Mainline M3, 6-45pm from Burnley, 7-56pm from Trawden; Mainline M4, 6-30pm Burnley to Keighley, 7-11pm Keighley to Burnley, 7.30pm Burnley to Colne; Mainline M5, 6pm Burnley to Barnoldswick, 7pm Burnley to Colne, 7.11pm Barnoldswick to Burnley; Mainline M6, 6.15pm Burnley to Skipton, 7-45pm Skipton to Burnley, 7-45pm Burnley to Colne; Hotline, 5-52pm Burnley to Preston, 6-10pm Preston to Burnley, 6-23pm, 6-53pm, 7-23pm and 7-53pm Burnley to Blackburn, 6-48pm Blackburn to Preston, 6-50pm and 7-25pm Preston to Blackburn, 6-58pm Blackburn to Burnley; 5-45pm Bury to Burnley, 5-45pm Burnley to Bury, 7pm Burnley to Rawtenstall.

· Christmas Day – buses and drivers take a festive break, so no service on this day

· Boxing Day – special Boxing Day timetables on Mainline M2 between Burnley and Padiham, Mainline M5 between Burnley and Colne, and Witchway X43 between Burnley and Manchester, plus V1 and V3 workers’ buses for Boohoo and Heasandford Industrial Estate - full details online at: transdevbus.co.uk/the-burnley-bus-company

· Friday, December 27th – As Monday 23 December;

· Saturday, December 28th – Saturday service;

· Sunday, December 29th – Sunday service;

· Monday, December 30th – As Monday December 23rd;

· New Year’s Eve – Saturday service, with last buses as Christmas Eve;

· New Year’s Day – only V1 and V3 workers’ buses for Boohoo and Heasandford Industrial Estate. No other services will run;

· Thursday, January 2nd 2025 - normal weekday services resume.