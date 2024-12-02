Historic Green Street Sports and Social Club in Burnley to close due to falling numbers
The Green Street Sports and Social Club, off Briercliffe Road, has suffered from falling footfall in recent months and the committee has made the difficult decision to close.
Trustee and committee member of 30 years, Mick Kilbride, said: “Sadly, it’s been going down for a good few months now. John Kearney and the committee have been trying to keep it open for the last year. It’s a shame but a sign of the times.
“It will be sold and any profit will be shared among members once creditors have been sorted.”
The club started life in the 1940s or 50s when it was originally called the Homers, a pigeon-fanciers club.
It was then bought by BEP when they had a factory on Widow Hill Road. All employees paid 25p a week and were automatically members. When the company collapsed it was gifted to the members, who changed the name to Green Street.