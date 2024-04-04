Following on from a Section 60 stop-and-search order, along with a Section 34 dispersal order, being introduced yesterday , officers have decided to extend the dispersal order until 11pm tonight. This allows a police officer to direct any person who is in the designated area to leave and not to return within a specified time period.

A police spokesman said: “The community are very upset by the recent increase in anti-social-behaviour and this has caused disruption to the use of the town centre by other members of the public. The rights of the youths to assemble must be balanced against the rights of the community to enjoy their local area with their families. As such we have reviewed Articles 8, 10 and 11 of the Human Rights Act and believe that despite the Section 34 preventing the young people from gathering, it will enable the wider community to enjoy their rights. The area covered by the order is shown in the map and incorporates all of Burnley town centre as bound by Grimshaw Street, Hargreaves Street, Hammerton Street, Curzon Street, Active Way, Church Street and Centenary Way.”