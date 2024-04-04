Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Church on the Street (COTS) has warned about synthetic substances called nitazenes cut into street drugs like heroin and anxiety medication. Studies show that one type, isotonitazene, is 500 times more potent than morphine.

COTS, which has seen eight opiate deaths since January, is training people for free to use naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses. Church founder Pastor Mick Fleming also calls on the police to carry the life-saving antidote.

"Given what experts are saying, we will likely see more deaths. Police are more likely to be on the scene [of an overdose], so if they were to carry naloxone, that could be life-changing. Training to use it is easy.

Pastor Mick Fleming, founder of Church in the Street in Burnley. (Photo: Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"I think the Government is helping to make people more aware of it but they could also encourage the police force to carry it. It would be a remarkable start if the Government put pressure on the Police and Crime Commissioner.

"We’re pushing to train as many people as we can and get Naloxone out to people. To me, the life of a drug addict is as valuable as anybody else's."

What is naloxone, and how does it work?

A used Naloxone nasal spray. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Naloxone in the community currently comes as a pre-filled syringe or a nasal spray. Under UK law, anyone can administer it to someone to save their life in an emergency.

The medication quickly reverses an overdose by blocking the effects of opioids, restoring normal breathing within two to three minutes.

The Government calls it "an extremely safe drug" that "has zero effect" when administered in the absence of opioids.

What is Lancashire Constabulary's response to the appeal for officers to carry naloxone?

The force said it reviewed COTS' request and will continue to do so but believed it was more a role for paramedics than the police.

How is the Government helping to tackle the nitazenes crisis?

The Government banned 15 additional synthetic opioids, including 14 nitazenes, last fortnight.

It also proposes to widen access to naloxone by expanding the list of services and individuals who can give it out without a prescription or other written instruction.

How can I arrange naloxone training?