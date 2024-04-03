Police issue dispersal powers in Burnley town centre and bus station to stop pre-arranged fight between teenagers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The powers were in place between 7pm and midnight in the area shown in the pictured map under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime & Policing Act 2014.
It followed reports of a pre-arranged fight that was due to take place at 7pm between teenagers. A large group of teenagers was subsequently found in the area shortly before this time.
The power was authorised to prevent crime and disorder occuring in the locality, and protect members of the public from experiencing harassment, alarm or distress.
The authority provided officers with the power to exclude people from the area, direct that they leave the area via a particular route and not return within a specified time.
Parents and guardians were warned to collect their children if they knew them to be in the town centre.