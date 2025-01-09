Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You can have your say on the amount of money you pay towards policing.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, has launched an online survey asking residents for their views on the amount of council tax they pay towards policing, victim support, crime prevention and community safety. This portion of your council tax is called the Policing Precept.

How will the precept be used?

Income raised from the 2025/26 precept will be used to deliver the new priorities in the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan, following consultation with residents of Lancashire.

Stock image of a UK police officer. Photo by Sagar Simkhada/Clickmanis - stock.adobe.com

These include:

- Strengthening neighbourhood policing, increasing visibility on the streets, preventing crime and anti-social behaviour.

- Tackling violence against women and girls, including dedicated victim support for domestic abuse, rape, sexual offences and stalking.

- Getting tough on serious violent crime, including knife crime, abuse and exploitation.

- Improving public contact and standards in policing.

Here is the Government’s idea about increasing the precept:

The Government caps the amount of money that Police and Crime Commissioners can raise through the precept each year. The Government has suggested increasing it by £14 a year – the equivalent 27p per week for a band D, or 18p per week for a Band A property – to raise £414m. of funding for Lancashire in 2025/26. Many Lancashire households fall into bands A and B, meaning most households would pay less.

What has the Commissioner said about the precept?

"I understand that this is a difficult time for the country with the increased cost of living affecting all of us,” he said, adding that the 2025/26 policing budget also faces economic challenges like higher inflation, pay, utilities and insurance costs.

"For these reasons, it is more important than ever that the money you contribute towards policing can work harder to sustain and improve services.

"I'm pleased to say we have been able to invest in key areas to retain Lancashire's position as a top-performing force. In November 2024, Lancashire Constabulary were judged as good for efficiency in the use of their resources by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, therefore residents can be assured that any investment made will be maximised to achieve the best possible outcome for Lancashire."

Residents can complete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/precept-survey. It will close at 00-01am on Monday, January 27th.