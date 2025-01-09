Drone pictures and video of new Pendle Police Station

By Dominic Collis
Published 9th Jan 2025, 09:58 GMT
A new multi-million pound police station for Pendle is starting to take shape.

We went along with our drone and camera to film and shoot these great photos at a special ‘steel-signing’ ceremony for you.

Take a look.

View of the steelwork that is nearly complete at the Pendle Police Station construction site. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Michael Poole-Sutherland shows off the work that has taken place at Pendle Police Station to Superintendent Derry Crorken. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

