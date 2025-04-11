Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley and Colne have emerged as two of the worst-hit places in Lancashire for arson, as new figures reveal the scale of the fire-starting epidemic gripping the county.

The data from Lancashire Constabulary, collected by Legal Expert, shows that Burnley suffered 239 arson attacks from 2022 to 2024 – second only to Blackburn – and one of only two places where offences have risen year-on-year. Colne wasn’t far behind, clocking up 179 incidents, putting it ahead of much larger towns like Chorley and Fleetwood.

In total, Lancashire saw 1,895 arson offences across the three-year period. But more than a fifth of all attacks happened in just two towns – Blackburn and Burnley – cementing their place at the centre of the county’s arson crisis.

Burnley’s case count jumped every year, and Colne’s numbers show a persistently high level of fire-related crime for a town its size.

Charge rates shockingly low

Just 4.8% of Lancashire’s arson investigations ended with someone being charged, echoing a national trend where the majority of arsonists escape justice. In fact, two-thirds of Lancashire investigations were closed because no suspect was ever found, and in more than 95% of cases, no one was prosecuted.

Repeat offenders and young suspects

Police identified 151 repeat offenders in the county. Of the 727 suspects logged, 38% were under 18, including children as young as six. Eight cases had to be dropped because the child was too young to prosecute.

Victims left empty-handed

Out of 464 people across the UK who applied for government compensation after being injured in arson attacks, only 17 were successful last year. Legal Expert says far too many victims are missing out on help.

Calls for action

Ellie Lamey, a criminal injury specialist at Legal Expert, said: "It's incredible that so few people have made a claim when thousands of arson offences are affecting lives every year. With so few charges being brought, victims deserve more support—and many don’t realise they could be entitled to compensation even if no one’s convicted."