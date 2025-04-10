Burnley man to take on National 3 Peaks Challenge TWICE in 48 hours for mental health
Scott Pickles, 49, is preparing to tackle the National 3 Peaks Challenge not once, but twice in under 48 hours to raise funds for mental health charity Casual Minds Matter CIC.
The challenge, which begins April 22, will see Scott scale Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon – twice each – racking up over 7,000 metres of ascent and descent and covering 74km on foot. That’s on top of 1,300km of driving between the peaks, all in under two days.
It’s not the first time Scott’s pushed his body and mind to the limit for a good cause. Last year, he climbed Pendle Hill 46 times in 48 hours, the equivalent of summiting Mount Everest, to raise money. That feat saw him trek 73.6 miles and conquer more than 29,000 feet of elevation.
“This will push me to my absolute limits – mentally, physically, and emotionally – but it’s all for an incredible cause,” said Scott. “I’m definitely not looking forward to the sore feet and not being able to walk for days afterwards, but knowing it’s helping people makes it all worth it. A massive thank you to everyone who’s sponsored me so far – it really does mean a lot.”
Casual Minds Matter CIC works to break the stigma around mental health through peer support, workshops, and community spaces. Funds raised will help the charity expand its outreach and support more people struggling with mental health.
To find out more about Casual Minds Matter, visit casualmindsmatter.com
