Burnley dad's 50km fundraiser in tribute to his baby daughter

A Burnley dad is taking on a 50km challenge in tribute to his baby daughter.

In less than two weeks, Luke Davis has already surpassed the halfway point of his fundraiser in aid of charity, Sands. The 33-year-old has committed to running and walking 50km over April to raise money for the charity, which supports people affected by the loss of a baby and helps provide training for midwives and healthcare professionals.

The cause is close to his heart as he was just 16 when he lost his daughter, Savannah, who had spina bifida. This is when a baby's spine and spinal cord does not develop properly in the womb, causing a gap in the spine. His two nephews, his niece, and his best friend’s baby were also lost to stillbirths.

Luke said: "I just want people to be more aware of it. It’s a hard thing to go through no matter how old you are. I was 16, and it completely broke me. I have had family members and friends who have experienced stillbirths so I’m also doing it for them and every baby as well as my own.”

Burnley dad Luke Davis is taking on a 50km fundraiser in aid of charity, Sands, which supports people affected by the loss of a baby.

Luke is also dad to Sienna, who was born at the exact same time as her sister, Savannah, at 2-45pm, one year, one month, and two weeks later.

He has so far reached the 35km mark and has raised £148, with an original goal of £175.

“I’m already nearly three-quarters of the way through, so I’m increasing my target and hope to fundraise as much as I can,” he said, adding that, “The support has been overwhelming.”

To donate to the cause, please visit https://fundraising.sands.org.uk/fundraisers/lukedavis