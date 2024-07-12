Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has vowed to battle against off-road bikes after a Burnley grandad was fatally hit.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clive Grunshaw’s pledge follows two serious incidents in the town within two days in March when riders collided with pedestrians, the first injuring a 13-year-old girl and the second killing 86-year-old Bart O’Hare. The “kind and loveable” grandad died from his injuries in hospital following the collision in Accrington Road.

As part of Operation Centurion, a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, police have seized more than 100 vehicles for anti-social driving in Burnley so far this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCC Grunshaw said: "The tragic incidents in Burnley are sad reminders of the dangers of e-bikes and riding them dangerously and illegally. It also highlights why addressing anti-social behaviour is so important, seeing how it can escalate with devastating consequences.

Lancashire PCC Clive Grunshaw.

"Through Operation Centurion, Lancashire Constabulary's response to ASB, officers are identifying issues and tackling them together with partners. Burnley Town Centre is now an Op Centurion policing hotspot, bringing extra foot patrols to the area, and the riding of e-bikes and scooters has been made a breach of a Public Space Protection Order.

"Around 120 vehicles have so far been seized for anti-social driving in Burnley, and I will hold the Chief Constable to account for the continued focus on making our communities as safe as possible.

"ASB must be nipped in the bud to avoid tragic outcomes like this, and I want to strengthen Op Centurion to ensure this is a priority in hotspot areas and beyond. Through strong leadership and tough scrutiny, I'll make sure we have the effective policing that all people want to see, working with partners to prevent crime and protect Lancashire."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An illegal off-road bike, seized in Burnley by police.

In May, there were reports of up to 17 off-road bikers riding at 70mph speeds in Hapton, as well as churning up the moors, leaving behind rubbish and upsetting grazing animals.

Friends of the Hapton Inn, a community group, said off-road bikers from all over the North tear down Hameldon Hill, and along Lancaster Drive, Hameldon Road and Burnley Lane, some without number plates or helmets, at all hours of the day every weekend.