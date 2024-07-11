Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has launched a summer crime prevention fund.

Clive Grunshaw’s new community fund focuses on preventing young people from engaging in crime and anti-social behaviour.

Grants of up to £3,000 are available to support organisations that deliver short-term activity projects that help take vulnerable young people off the streets throughout the summer holidays.

"I'm delighted to be able to support grassroot projects driven by the local community to tackle local issues that will make a positive difference across Lancashire, preventing crime and reducing policing demand.

Lancashire PCC Clive Grunshaw.

"This could include diverting young people from getting involved in anti-social behaviour, supporting victims and vulnerable people, or programmes and activities to join communities together.

"We know the impact these types of grants can have – providing real value and making neighbourhoods safer, diverting people away from criminality.

"As Commissioner, making Lancashire a safer place to live is my primary aim. This can only be achieved through having strong leadership, a strong police force, and strong deterrents.”

Applications from local community groups, organisations, charities and parish and town councils must demonstrate how they are working with the local policing team and/or the local Community Safety Partnership.

Applications close at 8-30am on Monday. For more information and the fund and how to apply, visit www.lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/grant-funding.