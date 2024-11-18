Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The true impact of BAE Systems on the UK economy has been revealed.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BAE Systems’ Air business - which has massive bases in Samlesbury and Warton - supports 70,000 jobs and contributes £5 billion to UK economy, a report by Oxford Economics has discovered.

The numbers

The report reveals that in 2023, BAE Systems’ Air business:

- Contributed over £5 billion to UK GDP, alongside an additional £2.6 billion in exports—a figure that has doubled since 2016 – and a further £220 million to UK government through tax revenues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Supported almost 70,700 jobs across the UK in highly skilled roles including combat air design, engineering, support and training, 20,000 of which were in the North West.

- Partnered with 1,400 UK suppliers, returning nearly £2.5 billion to UK businesses through its supply chain.

BAE Systems Samlesbury | nw

The report also states that by developing advanced technology, creating high-quality jobs at its 21 UK locations and overseeing an extensive national supply chain, BAE Systems’ Air business is unlocking economic growth and driving innovation, all while bolstering UK national security.

“Serve, supply and protect”

Simon Barnes, Group Managing Director of BAE Systems Air, said: "At a time of great uncertainty around the world, our core focus is to serve, supply and protect those who serve and protect us. We also recognise the very significant impact we make to our economy and communities across the UK, and this report demonstrates how we are boosting national economic growth and job creation, with average productivity 15 per cent above the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The report reinforces the importance of investing in national sovereign capabilities in combat air systems and UK-owned defence technology and intellectual property. The benefits delivered for the UK are clear and significant.”

Kevin Craven, CEO of ADS said:“Military aerospace is a pivotal part of the UK economy. The UK’s strong defence industrial base, which is driven by export-generating companies like BAE Systems and its supply chain, is vital for our continued security. Collectively, the UK’s aerospace sector creates 104,000 jobs across the country and ensuring the sector thrives is deeply important for securing UK advantage.”

At any point in time, BAE Systems Air has over 1,400 apprentices and graduates across its business. This report by Oxford Economics is the latest to highlight the benefit that continued investment in advanced combat air programmes such asTyphoonandTempestgenerate for the wider economy.