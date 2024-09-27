BAE System's new electonic warfare radar takes to the skies above Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An advanced new radar to equip Royal Air Force pilots with the ability to locate, identify and suppress enemy air defences has flown for the first time - in Lancashire.

The prototype of the European Common Radar System Mark 2 (ECRS Mk2) operated on a UK Typhoon test and evaluation aircraft at BAE Systems in Lancashire, supported by the radar’s developer, Leonardo UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flight is the latest step in the ongoing development programme for the UK Typhoon fleet and strengthens the aircraft’s control of the airspace.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ECRS Mk2 radar testing | BAE

What does it do?

The ECRS Mk2 can perform traditional radar functions such as search and targeting, as well as providing advanced electronic warfare capabilities making it an even more potent capability in NATO’s frontline fleet. This will enable Typhoons to locate and deny use of an adversary’s radar with a powerful electronic jamming attack, whilst staying beyond the reach of threats.

Defence of our nation

Air Commodore Nick Lowe, Head of Capability Delivery Combat Air and Typhoon Senior Responsible Officer, RAF, said: "Evolution of Typhoon’s air combat capability is paramount to ensure it continues to deter potential aggressors, defend our nation and defeat our adversaries wherever we need to fly and fight whether for the UK or in our staunch support to the NATO alliance. This first flight of this ECRS Mk2 prototype new radar in the test aircraft is a positive step towards ensuring this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Moore, Typhoon Deputy Head of Capability Acquisition, DE&S, said it will provide the RAF with “battle-winning technology that gives them the edge to protect the nation”.

The Typhoon programme supports more than 21,000 highly skilled UK jobs and generates around £1.6bn annually to the UK economy. The work developing the ECRS Mk2 is securing 600 roles including more than 300 at Leonardo's site in Edinburgh, 100 in Luton and 120 at BAE Systems in Lancashire.

BAE

Jobs being supported

Andy Holden, Radar Delivery Director, BAE Systems, said: “The development of Typhoon’s radar supports 600 jobs across the UK’s combat air industry. Programmes such as the ECRS Mk2 ensure the UK retains a sovereign capability to develop and integrate cutting-edge systems in to frontline combat aircraft such as Typhoon. Through this work we’re directly supporting critical know-how and sustaining hundreds of highly-skilled jobs.”