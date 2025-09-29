Activate Clitheroe publishes circular walking and cycling route around the town

Activate Clitheroe is asking Clitheroe residents to help design a walking, cycling and wheeling network that connects the whole of Clitheroe – and beyond.

The group – which campaigns for better walking, cycling and wheeling infrastructure in Clitheroe – has just published a largely traffic-free circular walking route around Clitheroe, stretching from Pimlico to Standen and Worston to Low Moor.

Now, the group is asking local residents to help them refine the route and suggest new walking, cycling and wheeling pathways into town.

The new circular pathway starts and finishes at Clitheroe Station and joins the circular route in a clockwise direction from the end of Woone Lane, but walkers can join it at any point along the way.

A detailed route description and directions are available on the Activate Clitheroe website: https://activate-clitheroe.org and can also be downloaded for use on a smartphone via OS Maps and Outdoor Active.

Activate Clitheroe spokesman Mark Sutcliffe said: “We’ve designed this route so that anyone with a reasonable level of fitness can enjoy a grand tour of the town on foot. In the medium term, we want to improve signage and make it stile-free and accessible to all – including wheelchair users.

“While sections of this route are already suitable for cycling and wheeling, ultimately, we'd like to make the entire route accessible to walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users. We also want to create some 'spokes' leading from the circular route into the centre of town.

“We’d really like local residents to help us refine this route by suggesting improvements and identifying routes into the town centre from the outlying housing estates and villages.”

Activate Clitheroe will be organising a fully guided walk to showcase the new route which anyone can join. Details will be announced next month.

Activate Clitheroe is a grassroots community movement campaigning for better walking cycling and wheeling infrastructure in Clitheroe.

It wants to work with the county council, borough council, community groups, schools and businesses to encourage people to leave their cars on their driveways for some of their shorter journeys and explore alternative modes of active travel.