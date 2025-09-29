Historic refectory table from Mitton Hall in Ribble Valley to be auctioned by Wooley and Wallis

A remarkable piece of local history, a six-leg oak refectory table from historic Mitton Hall in the Ribble Valley, is set to be auctioned.

The table dates from circa 1640 and is an impressive 434cm in length. Its survival exemplifies the quality of craftsmanship and the regional style of the period.

It is set to be auctioned by Wooley and Wallis with an estimate of £15,000-£20,000.

Over the centuries the table would have hosted several eminent families, including the Catteralls, the Sherbournes of Stoneyhurst, the Beaumonts and the Aspinalls of Standen Hall.

During the Second World War, Mitton Hall was used to house the officers of the Third Field Training Regiment and dances were held in the upstairs ballroom. In the latter part of the 20th Century the house ceased to be used as a private residence and was instead converted into a hotel and restaurant.

Mitton Hall’s Great Hall, described by historian Rev. T.D. Whitaker as “one of the finest gothic rooms that I have ever seen in a private house,” remains the crowning glory of this historic estate.

Featuring exquisite oak panelling, a painted glass bay window, carved screens and a minstrel’s gallery, its original stone fireplace still exists, alongside a 16th-century priest hole discovered in 1874.

In this Great Hall once stood The Mitton Hall Table, carved with Trough of Bowland motifs and family initials ‘IP’ over ‘MP.’ The table bore witness to centuries of Lancashire life, including family gatherings, noble debates, feasts and lively games (an inscribed line at the right-hand end of the top, indicates former use as a shuffleboard, along with the indication of a catch box).

From Tudor dinners to Georgian house parties and wartime dances, the table embodies the enduring legacy of Mitton Hall, connecting past lives to the present.

Woolley and Wallis Furniture specialist, Mark Yuan-Richards, said: “The scale, craftsmanship and provenance of the Mitton Hall Table makes this a true rarity for collectors and an evocative reminder of the region’s heritage. We anticipate strong interest from collectors, historians and institutions alike.”

The table will be offered in Woolley and Wallis’ Furniture, Works of Art and Clocks and The Age of Oak sale on October 2nd, (lot 946).

The 15th Century manor house stands high on the bank of the River Ribble.