Some oft he most expensive properties currently on the market in Burnley, according to Rightmove

These 14 stunning Burnley homes are the most expensive currently for sale on Rightmove
By John Deehan
Published 19th Jan 2024, 10:55 GMT

Ranging from £450,000 to one million pounds they are amongst the nicest in the borough.

To see more pictures and for more details visit the Rightmove website.

Price: Offers Over £450,000 Agent: Keenans An outstanding, four-bedroomed detached family home positioned beautifully on a quiet cul de sac in Ightenhill.

1. Yewbarrow Close, Burnley

Price: Offers Over £450,000 Agent: Keenans An outstanding, four-bedroomed detached family home positioned beautifully on a quiet cul de sac in Ightenhill. Photo: Keenans

Price: Offers Over £450,000 Agent: Entwistle Green Viewing is a must on this beautiful four/five bed detached dormer bungalow which has been extensively modernised and updated to a high standard by the current owners.

2. Padiham Road, Burnley

Price: Offers Over £450,000 Agent: Entwistle Green Viewing is a must on this beautiful four/five bed detached dormer bungalow which has been extensively modernised and updated to a high standard by the current owners. Photo: Entwistle Green

Price: £450,000 Agent: Maison Haus, Alderley Edge Maison Haus are delighted to offer this stunning new development of five luxury detached homes nestled in a quiet backwater location within walking distance to two popular golf courses.

3. Plot 5, Lower Timber Hill Lane, Burnley

Price: £450,000 Agent: Maison Haus, Alderley Edge Maison Haus are delighted to offer this stunning new development of five luxury detached homes nestled in a quiet backwater location within walking distance to two popular golf courses. Photo: Maison Haus, Alderley Edge

Price: £525,000 Agent: Anthony Dawson Real Estate This conversion has been done with a meticulous attention to detail and presents amazingly well.

4. Horse Hill Farm Barn, Accrington Road, Burnley

Price: £525,000 Agent: Anthony Dawson Real Estate This conversion has been done with a meticulous attention to detail and presents amazingly well. Photo: Anthony Dawson Real Estate

