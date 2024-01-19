These 14 stunning Burnley homes are the most expensive currently for sale on Rightmove
Ranging from £450,000 to one million pounds they are amongst the nicest in the borough.
To see more pictures and for more details visit the Rightmove website.
1. Yewbarrow Close, Burnley
Price: Offers Over £450,000
Agent: Keenans An outstanding, four-bedroomed detached family home positioned beautifully on a quiet cul de sac in Ightenhill. Photo: Keenans
2. Padiham Road, Burnley
Price: Offers Over £450,000
Agent: Entwistle Green Viewing is a must on this beautiful four/five bed detached dormer bungalow which has been extensively modernised and updated to a high standard by the current owners. Photo: Entwistle Green
3. Plot 5, Lower Timber Hill Lane, Burnley
Price: £450,000
Agent: Maison Haus, Alderley Edge Maison Haus are delighted to offer this stunning new development of five luxury detached homes nestled in a quiet backwater location within walking distance to two popular golf courses. Photo: Maison Haus, Alderley Edge
4. Horse Hill Farm Barn, Accrington Road, Burnley
Price: £525,000
Agent: Anthony Dawson Real Estate This conversion has been done with a meticulous attention to detail and presents amazingly well. Photo: Anthony Dawson Real Estate