It is credited with being the nightclub that put Burnley nightlife on the map back in the 80s and 90s.

Based in Hammerton Street Panama Joe’s and Mean Cat Daddies was the creation of well known Burnley businessman Mick Cookson. He featured on national and international TV when the nightspot’s sister company, Ultimate Entertainment Agency, bought a collection of sumo wrestling suits to supply to the games and entertainment industry.

It was a craze that swept the entire nation and helped to put Panama Joe’s and Burnley on the map. Panana Joe’s also scored another ‘first’ with the introduction of a Bucking Bronco. Mick also had the contacts to attract some of the biggest bands and singers of the day to come and play at Panama’s including chart topping Five Star, Curiosity Killed The Cat, Rose Royce, Shalimar, Jackie Graham, Odyssey and the Passadenas.

Following on from the photo gallery we ran last week here are some more amazing images from the nightspot so many of us would love to see return.

