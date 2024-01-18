Here is what prospective new tenants of Burnley town centre’s former Walkabout venue can expect to find when they step inside.

Known as Ships and Giggles since 2021, and MACs before that, the Hammerton Street building has been synonymous with Burnley nightlife for more than two decades.

Ships and Giggles owner Andy Macdonald told the Express yesterday he was walking away from the business as he felt it was time for someone to come in who could give it the care and attention it deserves.

Available for £2,917 pcm, a listing on Rightmove describes the venue as an “attractive, stone-built, four-storey property occupying a prominent corner position”.

Internally, to the ground floor, the accommodation comprises an extensively refurbished, open plan bar with a feature "pirate ship" central bar, several raised seating areas, a dance floor, pool table area and glass wash room. The first floor comprises a substantial, fully-fitted nightclub with both independent access from Hammerton Street and joint access from the bar below. The accommodation is generally open plan comprising a large dance floor, full length bar, three booth seating areas, a glass wash facility, and disabled WC facilities.

The second floor provides male and female WC facilities for the nightclub, a series of plant rooms and store rooms, an office, staff changing facilities and a kitchenette. To the lower ground floor, there are male and female WC facilities, an extensive kitchen and prep area, a beer cellar, stores and various plant rooms.

To be included by separate negotiation is an extensive range of equipment, fixtures and fittings. A full inventory can be made available by request. Offers in excess of £100,000 are being sought.