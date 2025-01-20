Just minutes from local amenities, schools, and transport links, offers over £350,000 are being sought for the Brassey Street property. Inside, the home blends period charm with modern touches, featuring a bay-windowed living room, a sleek kitchen with a central island, and a separate dining room with patio access. Upstairs, the master bedroom boasts a luxury en-suite, while the modern family bathroom includes a roll-top bath.
The low-maintenance garden, utility room, and large garage complete this exceptional property. A must-see for families seeking space, style, and convenience. The estate agents are Entwistle Green.
