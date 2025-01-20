Pendleside Hospice ends 2024 on a high by achieving record quarter sales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pendleside Hospice has achieved a record quarter in retail sales.

Its 10 charity shops have amassed nearly £250,000 from October to December, marking a 13.71% increase compared to the year before.

Debbie, a regular visitor to the Duke Bar shop, explains why she’s keen to support the charity.

“I love coming to this shop and I try to visit every day if I can - I’ve been coming for about 25 years! We’ve shared so many experiences together, and visiting here feels like having a friend to chat with and someone to see during the day. I’ve found so many lovely things here.”

Debbie in Pendleside Hospice's Duke Bar shop.

What is the secret behind the success of Pendleside’s charity shops?

- A revamp in autumn, introducing a purple colour scheme as part of Pendleside’s brand refresh.

- A social media campaign during Hospice Care Week in October. The team shared behind-the-scenes content, customer stories, and the unique items available in each shop. The campaign increased engagement both online and in-store, and helped boost footfall.

- Businesses like boohoo.com and Burnley College helped promote sustainable shopping and raise awareness of the stores by supporting events and donating items, with students raising nearly £1,000 over two days with pop-up shops.

Pendleside Hospice's Barnoldswick shop.

- Campaigns like Pendleside’s Rewear Revolution, launched in January 2023, encouraged people to buy preloved items and embrace sustainable fashion.

- Dragonflies Boutique, which opened in November 2023 and sells high-quality designer and high-street fashion, experienced a 50% increase in sales in its first year at its new location in Gisburn Road in Barrowford.

If you’re interested in volunteering at one of the shops, please reach out to Lisa Clarke at [email protected].